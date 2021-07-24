First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.67. Approximately 35,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 32,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.