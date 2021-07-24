First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 39,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 142,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97.

