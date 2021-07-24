First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.81. 316,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 675,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.