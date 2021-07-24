First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $86.66. Approximately 20,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.22.

