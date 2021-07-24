First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.59 and last traded at $57.61. 210,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 181,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.36.

