First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.14 and last traded at $98.14. Approximately 9,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.75.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.