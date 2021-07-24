First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.30 and last traded at $73.27. 189,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 58,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.85.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.