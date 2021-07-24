First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 25,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 34,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93.

