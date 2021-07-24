First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 25,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 39,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.