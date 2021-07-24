First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.55. 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.57.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.