First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $65.97. 4,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.