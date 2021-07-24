First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.15. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 260,061 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 125,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

