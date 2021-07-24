First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.35. 258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22.

