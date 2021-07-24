First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.92. Approximately 485,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 482,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.