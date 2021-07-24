First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $70.26. 24,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 68,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.