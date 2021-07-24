First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.00. 4,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.43.

