First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $54.05. 251,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 677,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.60.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.