FirstMark Capital OF I GP LLC Sells 204,286 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FirstMark Capital OF I GP LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,286 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for 10.2% of FirstMark Capital OF I GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FirstMark Capital OF I GP LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB opened at $138.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock worth $449,159,369. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

