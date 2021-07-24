FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FirstService worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in FirstService by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after buying an additional 297,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

FSV stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.