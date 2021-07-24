Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.79 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

