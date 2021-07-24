Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 211.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

FIVE stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.