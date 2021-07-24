Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

