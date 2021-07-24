Flamingo Trading Up 8.5% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $56.77 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00126303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.22 or 0.99802267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00884206 BTC.

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

