Flow Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $20.56 or 0.00060577 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $654.42 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.