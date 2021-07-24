Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FQAL. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $51.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.