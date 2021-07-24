Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

