Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

