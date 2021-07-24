Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.32% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 661,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 69,446 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99.

