Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 11,355 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 274.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $787,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

