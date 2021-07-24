Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

