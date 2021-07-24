Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 182,001 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 452,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

