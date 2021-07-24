Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 9,454 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.