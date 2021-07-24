Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

