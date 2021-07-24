Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

