Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 682.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,644 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

