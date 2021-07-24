Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 147.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.