Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 144.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,813,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,776 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,993 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89.

