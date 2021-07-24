Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 564.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 254,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

