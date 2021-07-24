Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393,795 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 22.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TZA stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $159.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.