Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 428.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

EELV stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36.

