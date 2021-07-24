Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $1.61 Million in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,284 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,916,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

