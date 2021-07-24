Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.09 Million in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64.

