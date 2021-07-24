Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,145 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.71% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

RWM stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

