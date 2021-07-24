Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.72% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000.

Shares of BKEM opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

