Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000.

Shares of XME opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

