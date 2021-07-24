Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 122,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

