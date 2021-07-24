Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

