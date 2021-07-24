Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 12,507 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 173.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $6,328,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $1,426,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $597,000.

URTY opened at $100.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29.

