Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25,721.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

