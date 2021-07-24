Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.